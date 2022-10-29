ProShare Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,680,000 after purchasing an additional 118,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MaxLinear by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MaxLinear by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MXL opened at $31.82 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.93.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. MaxLinear had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

