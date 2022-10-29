ProShare Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,110.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 20.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $88.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.15.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($1.45). QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 42.55%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QDEL. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

