ProShare Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

