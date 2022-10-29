ProShare Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 111.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 70,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 117.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $123.83 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average of $112.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

