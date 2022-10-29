ProShare Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

KLIC stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

