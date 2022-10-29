ProShare Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $216,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Steven Madden by 5.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 513,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,823,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Steven Madden by 1,599.1% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 104,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 225,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. CL King raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Steven Madden Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SHOO opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.06. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

