ProShare Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,129 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

Foot Locker Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at $497,264,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,264,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $57.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

