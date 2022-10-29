ProShare Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.64.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $128.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.22. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.06 and a 52-week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,090 shares of company stock worth $632,089. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

