ProShare Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

SITE Centers Stock Up 2.7 %

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

