ProShare Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTH stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

