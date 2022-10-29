ProShare Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

