ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

ZEN stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $130.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,132,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

