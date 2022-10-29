ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 3.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 63.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 42,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 178,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $149.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.89.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

