ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 49,790 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 145,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,811 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Range Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $286,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Range Resources Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $27.13 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also

