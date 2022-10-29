ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,151 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $62,383,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $12,879,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $11,669,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,242,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,716,000 after purchasing an additional 193,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $582,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $19.36 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.12 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 25.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

