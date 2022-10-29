ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.