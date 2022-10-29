ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,879,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Up 5.1 %

BMBL stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.34 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bumble Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.