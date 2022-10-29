ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 7,661 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xerox by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,354,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,352,000 after acquiring an additional 624,234 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Xerox by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,293,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,932,000 after buying an additional 153,792 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xerox by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 922,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 529,966 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Xerox by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 849,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 96,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,318,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.00.

XRX stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -14.53%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

