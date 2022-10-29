ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 105.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 46.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Cable One by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,575.00.

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One stock opened at $876.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $730.44 and a 1 year high of $1,869.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $965.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,180.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading

