ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $104.24 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.82.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

See Also

