ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 12,658 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 165.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 285,046 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $347,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Shares of PEB opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.70%.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

