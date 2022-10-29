ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 13,501 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 85,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,896,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

CWEN stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($4.24). The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.91 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Featured Articles

