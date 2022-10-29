ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 25.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 114,353 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 10.4% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $25,411,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 94.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE:HHC opened at $60.35 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Howard Hughes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

