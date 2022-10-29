ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 16,071 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,071 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Stories

