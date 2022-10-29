ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 16,644 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,644 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $940,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 39,639 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBP stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,681.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,681.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

