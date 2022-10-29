ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,733 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $67.91 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $190.99. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

