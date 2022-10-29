ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,967 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Innospec by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Innospec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $106.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

