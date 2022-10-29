ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,154 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jason N. Gorevic purchased 3,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,977. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -22.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

