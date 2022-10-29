ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,183 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 596,322 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $65,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 448,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVAX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

Novavax Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.88. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $236.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

