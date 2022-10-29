ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,643 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,565,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,310,000 after buying an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,999,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,019,000 after buying an additional 92,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBG opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.39. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

