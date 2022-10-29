ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $160.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 113.04, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.56. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.