ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $749,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.46. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.72.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank Group

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,212.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

