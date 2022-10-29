ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,755 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Denbury by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Denbury by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $46,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Denbury by 7.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Denbury by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

DEN stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.89. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

