ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,949 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 3.3 %

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COOP opened at $40.16 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

