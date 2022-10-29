ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,342 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,154,000 after buying an additional 790,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 350.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after buying an additional 695,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WSFS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.05. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.



