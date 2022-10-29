ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,533 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after buying an additional 249,822 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after buying an additional 1,466,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,217,000 after buying an additional 762,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.28 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

