ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,057 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $42.84.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 3rd were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.74%.

Insider Activity at MillerKnoll

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.