ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,767 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 51.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 102.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 44.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 423,994 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVET opened at $20.99 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $110,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

