ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in APi Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 181,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on APi Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut APi Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

APi Group Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.