ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE MTX opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.29. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $79.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,995.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $3,404,799 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

