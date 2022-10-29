ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,438,000 after buying an additional 98,408 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,589,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,663,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,598,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $544,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,777,101.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $544,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,777,101.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,364. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNET has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

