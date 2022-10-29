ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,477,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $492.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.79. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $394.86 and a 1 year high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $11.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 45.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

