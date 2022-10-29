ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,258 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after purchasing an additional 167,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,297,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,377,000 after purchasing an additional 418,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,288,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,876,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 155,771 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,821,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,969 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a current ratio of 26.52.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

