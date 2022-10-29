ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 7.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCN opened at $153.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.05. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

