ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Up 2.7 %

Churchill Downs stock opened at $203.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $249.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.33.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.75.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.