ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Forward Air by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $6,184,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth $5,304,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Raymond James cut their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Forward Air stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.94.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

