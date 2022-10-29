ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGNY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Progyny by 21.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Progyny by 9.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 411,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,265.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,529,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 411,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,265.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,138 shares of company stock worth $14,561,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of PGNY opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.63. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Progyny’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

