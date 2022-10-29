Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $214.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.