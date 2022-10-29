Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $84.21 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $291.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.37.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,829. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.