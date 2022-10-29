Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Boosted by Analyst

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Boot Barn Trading Down 2.1 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

BOOT stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $76,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

